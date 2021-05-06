Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kansas Judge Upholds DOI's Gambling Nod For Tribal Land

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has upheld the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision to acquire a land parcel for the Wyandotte Nation and approve gambling at the site, rejecting a challenge from the state, municipalities and two other tribes who claimed the decision violated DOI policy.

Kansas, Sumner County, the city of Mulvane, the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska, and the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska had argued that a DOI official shouldn't have approved the acquisition of land in Park City for the Wyandotte tribe in May 2020, saying the tribe had already exercised...

