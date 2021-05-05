FTA Defends Calif. Transit Expansion Near NHL Stadium

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Transit Administration defended its environmental review of a Bay Area Rapid Transit expansion near a San Jose NHL stadium, telling the Ninth Circuit it adequately considered impacts of lost parking spaces during the analysis. The agency on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court's opinion that the environmental review for the expansion was adequate and that Sharks Sports & Entertainment LLC's opposition to the project had failed to show violations of the National Environmental Policy Act or the Administrative Procedure Act. The FTA said its environmental reviews had properly explained its position that further parking near...

