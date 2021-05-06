NY AG Aims To Join Suit Over Calls Targeting Black Voters

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday asked to join a federal lawsuit against conservative conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for allegedly sending "threatening" robocalls aimed at suppressing Black voters ahead of last year's presidential election. The suit was launched in October by the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and claimed that Wohl and Burkman created a targeted campaign of threatening robocalls to Black voters, which included "racially charged stereotypes" and misinformation on how voter information would be used. James and her team want to add two defendants to the suit as well as a variety of claims,...

