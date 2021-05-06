Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Aims To Join Suit Over Calls Targeting Black Voters

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday asked to join a federal lawsuit against conservative conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for allegedly sending "threatening" robocalls aimed at suppressing Black voters ahead of last year's presidential election.

The suit was launched in October by the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and claimed that Wohl and Burkman created a targeted campaign of threatening robocalls to Black voters, which included "racially charged stereotypes" and misinformation on how voter information would be used.

James and her team want to add two defendants to the suit as well as a variety of claims,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!