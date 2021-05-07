NY Judge Says Avenatti 'Not As High-Profile As He Once Was'

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Thursday brushed off Michael Avenatti's bid to keep reporters out of the courtroom during jury selection at his upcoming trial, saying he "is not quite as high-profile as he once was." In an order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman rejected a request by the disgraced attorney, who is on trial over accusations that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from adult film actress and former client Stormy Daniels, to keep out a single pool reporter from the sidebar during voir dire, as agreed by parties last year. "Put simply, given the passage of time;...

