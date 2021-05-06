Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Exec Testifies Epic's Payment Cheat 'Blindsided' Him

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 11:27 PM EDT) -- An Apple App Store executive testified in an antitrust bench trial Thursday that he was "blindsided" by Epic CEO's announcement last summer that Epic had used a workaround to cut Apple out of payments for its game Fortnite, recalling that until then Apple had promoted Fortnite and its virtual concerts.

On the fourth day of a high-stakes antitrust trial, an Apple App Store executive testified Thursday that he was "blindsided" by Epic Games' workaround to avoid paying the App Store's 30% commission fee on Fortnite. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The testimony of Matt Fischer, Apple's vice president of App Store, came during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!