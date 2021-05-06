Apple Exec Testifies Epic's Payment Cheat 'Blindsided' Him

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 11:27 PM EDT) -- An Apple App Store executive testified in an antitrust bench trial Thursday that he was "blindsided" by Epic CEO's announcement last summer that Epic had used a workaround to cut Apple out of payments for its game Fortnite, recalling that until then Apple had promoted Fortnite and its virtual concerts. On the fourth day of a high-stakes antitrust trial, an Apple App Store executive testified Thursday that he was "blindsided" by Epic Games' workaround to avoid paying the App Store's 30% commission fee on Fortnite. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) The testimony of Matt Fischer, Apple's vice president of App Store, came during...

