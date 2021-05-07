Apple's App Review Comes Under Fire In Antitrust Trial

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 11:35 PM EDT) -- An Apple senior director defended the company's app-review process Friday during an antitrust bench trial between the tech giant and Epic Games, testifying that although Apple has approved some potentially offensive apps, including a school-shooting game app, such mistakes are rare and "we catch the vast majority of issues." Apple's app-review process came under fire during the fifth day of a high-stakes trial that kicked off May 3 before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers over Apple's 30% commission on in-app purchases made on its iOS operating system and Apple's payment-processing restrictions. Epic also claims Apple has a practice of approving fraudulent apps...

