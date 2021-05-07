Gaming Developer Asks Judge To Block Tribal Court Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- JW Gaming asked a California federal judge to block the Pinoleville Pomo Nation from suing it in a tribal court, claiming the new suit is a tactic to "void" a $5.4 million federal court ruling against the tribe. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick had ruled in January that the Pinoleville Pomo Nation had breached a contract with JW Gaming after it failed to build a casino in which the gaming developer invested $5.4 million. JW Gaming wrote in its request for a temporary restraining order Thursday that the tribe had waived its right to sue the developer in a tribal...

