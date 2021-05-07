10th Circ. Won't Undo Samsung Washer Settlement Over Fees

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday refused to toss a settlement that ended multidistrict litigation alleging that a defect in Samsung Electronics America Inc. washing machines caused the lids to blow off mid-cycle, rejecting a lone objector's challenge to how attorney fees were handled in the deal. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel denied John Douglas Morgan's bid to undo the final settlement approval over the "kicker" and "clear-sailing" agreements in the 2018 deal reached by the appliance buyers and defendants Samsung, Best Buy Co. Inc., The Home Depot Inc. and Lowe's Companies Inc. The panel wrote that while a settlement including both provisions...

