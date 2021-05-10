Apple's App Store Monopoly Made It Billions, Prof Testifies

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A University College London economics professor hired by Epic Games Inc. testified in a high-stakes antitrust bench trial Monday that Apple Inc. has monopoly power over the iOS app-distribution market, and that if the tech giant reduced its commission fee from 30% to 6.8% in 2019, it would have still earned $1 billion in App Store profits. Professor David Evans' testimony came during the sixth day of a California federal trial before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers over Apple's app payment-processing restrictions and its 30% commission on in-app purchases made on its iOS operating system. Although Apple's App Store profit...

