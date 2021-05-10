NY Judge Upholds Awards In Union Severance Row With Hotel

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday affirmed arbitration awards requiring a Manhattan hotel to pay severance and other benefits to the unionized employees it laid off when it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, rejecting the company's bid to reduce its payment. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer confirmed three arbitration awards requiring Stanford New York LLC to post a more than $1.1 million bond to cover payments it was required to make to laid-off workers under a labor contract with the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council. He rejected the hotel's bid to reduce the award to reflect $234,901 it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS