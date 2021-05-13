House OKs Bill To Let Texas Tribes Offer Electronic Bingo

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation that would allow two federally recognized tribes in Texas to offer electronic bingo after years of wrangling with the state in federal court. The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act, H.R. 2208, which passed by a voice vote on Wednesday afternoon, would specify that the two tribes have the same ability to operate gambling businesses as other tribes under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The bill would amend the Restoration Act of 1987 — a law that reestablished federal recognition of the two...

