Realty Group Wants Redo Of Decision Over ICE Lease

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island realty group has asked the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to reconsider its decision declaring it ineligible for a contract to provide office space for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying that the ruling insulates a flawed contracting process from judicial review. In an April 29 decision released on Monday, Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ruled that Vas Realty LLC can't protest the General Services Administration's decision to award the contract to its competitor. The GSA had specified a maximum of 20,579 square feet to house ICE, but Vas Realty had offered more than 5,500 square feet in excess,...

