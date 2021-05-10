Calif. Driver Defends PAGA Claim, Rips Amazon's Prop 22 Play

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Amazon Flex driver fired back Friday at the e-commerce giant's "frivolous" argument that California's new gig-economy law, Proposition 22, retroactively nullifies his Private Attorneys General Act claim in a proposed class action in Washington federal court challenging the company's driver classification practices. Plaintiff Iain Mack defended his recent motion for partial summary judgment, telling U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour that California's Private Attorneys General Act "deputizes Mack to pursue relief for current Amazon Flex drivers who are unquestionably subject to Assembly Bill 5," the law that heightened California's legal standard for classifying workers as independent contractors. PAGA generally allows...

