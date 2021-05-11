Ex-NFLer Injured 3 Mos. Into Career Sues Over Benefits Denial

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A former Kansas City Chiefs player sued the National Football League's player benefits plan in Georgia federal court Monday, alleging that he's wrongly been denied disability coverage for a 2014 injury suffered during his three-month stint in the league. DeRon Furr II said the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan violated the the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by rejecting multiple applications and appeals seeking line-of-duty disability benefits for a head and back injury sustained during training for his would-be rookie season with the Chiefs, before he was ultimately cut from the team. According to the suit, the plan ruled Furr's...

