Libya Takes $22M Award Fight To Federal Court

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Libya moved a $22 million arbitration enforcement action to New York federal court on Monday, protesting the state court's default judgment and arguing for immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. In April, the New York State Supreme Court upheld an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal order directing Libya to pay Cyprus-based global chemical manufacturer Olin Holdings for losses stemming from the 2006 expropriation of a juice and milk factory in northwest Libya for a public housing project. But in a notice filed Monday in federal court, Libya claims it never received proper notice of the enforcement petition or summons —...

