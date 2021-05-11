'By Chloe' Chef Says PE Firms Tried To 'Milk' Her IP For Profit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Celebrity chef Chloe Coscarelli is suing private equity giants including Bain Capital in New York federal court for allegedly infringing and profiting off her trademarks, the latest in a long-running fight over control of her now-bankrupt "By Chloe" vegan restaurant chain. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Coscarelli says the firms unlawfully invested more than $30 million in BC Hospitality Group Inc., a corporate entity created by father-and-daughter restaurateurs James Haber and Samantha Wasser allegedly to cut Coscarelli out of the restaurant chain. Even after an arbitrator declared that deal unlawful in 2020, Coscarelli claims the firms continued to expand the franchise...

