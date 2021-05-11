Scholars, Religious Orgs Back Ore. Tribal Highway Challenge

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Several groups of American Indian and religious liberty law scholars and advocacy groups on Monday threw their support behind tribal members who are fighting a completed highway widening project in Oregon, lodging several amicus briefs urging the Ninth Circuit to revive the case, which was tossed earlier this year. Members of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, along with two nonprofit groups, have taken issue with a widening project completed in 2009 that they say destroyed a rock cluster that held religious significance for them. In February, an Oregon federal judge...

