Texas Pharma Co. Settles Opioid Whistleblower Suit For $2.8M

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A pharmacy services company has reached a $2.75 million settlement with the federal government to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it allowed opioids and other controlled substances to be dispensed without a valid prescription over a three-year period, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. The May 5 agreement between AlixaRx LLC and the U.S. Department of Justice, filed in the Northern District of Georgia, also ended claims that AlixaRx billed Medicare Part D for claims that had already been reimbursed through claims paid to long-term care facilities under Medicare Part A. Texas-based AlixaRx, which dispenses prescription drugs and runs Golden Gate National...

