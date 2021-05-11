Sioux Tribes Urge DC Circ. Not To Stay Pipeline Permit Ruling

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Four Sioux tribes have urged the D.C. Circuit not to put on hold the court's ruling backing a lower court decision to wipe out a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers easement for the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, saying there would be little point to a stay since the federal government could still choose to shut down the pipeline. Dakota Access LLC asked the circuit court in late April to stay the mandate for its January decision upholding the vacating of the Army Corps' easement for the pipeline, saying the company was likely to succeed in its U.S. Supreme Court appeal of...

