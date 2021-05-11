Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Wanted App Users 'Hooked,' Exec's 2013 Email Reveals

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A top Apple executive told company CEO Tim Cook in 2013 that getting customers to use Apple virtual stores like iTunes is "one of the best things we can do to get people hooked to the ecosystem," according to an email revealed Tuesday during Epic Games Inc.'s high-stakes antitrust bench trial.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, pictured here in 2018, was told by an Apple executive that "getting customers using our stores ... is one of the best things we can do to get people hooked to the ecosystem," according to an email revealed Tuesday during an antitrust trial brought by Epic Games....

