Apple Wanted App Users 'Hooked,' Exec's 2013 Email Reveals

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A top Apple executive told company CEO Tim Cook in 2013 that getting customers to use Apple virtual stores like iTunes is "one of the best things we can do to get people hooked to the ecosystem," according to an email revealed Tuesday during Epic Games Inc.'s high-stakes antitrust bench trial. Apple CEO Tim Cook, pictured here in 2018, was told by an Apple executive that "getting customers using our stores ... is one of the best things we can do to get people hooked to the ecosystem," according to an email revealed Tuesday during an antitrust trial brought by Epic Games....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS