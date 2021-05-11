Atty Says Girardi Was Part Of Chiquita Terror-Funding MDL

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing families of banana farmers accusing Chiquita Brands International Inc. of funding terrorist groups in South America said Tuesday that lawyers for other plaintiffs have failed to disclose that embattled lawyer Thomas Girardi has been part of the case. Lawyer Paul Wolf told the Southern District of Florida that attorneys representing other plaintiffs in the Chiquita case have failed to disclose that Girardi — who is facing allegations that he stole approximately $2 million meant for families of a plane crash — had a "central role" in the litigation. Wolf contends that counsel for the other plaintiffs had a...

