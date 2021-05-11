NYPD Cops Charged With Stealing Victim Info For Injury Attys

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A trio of NYPD cops used their roles as first responders to sell a "victim database" to personal injury lawyers and steer crash-clearing jobs to favored tow companies in exchange for kickbacks, a bombshell federal indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges. Heather Busch, Robert Hassett and ringleader Robert Smith were arrested Tuesday by the FBI on charges they used interstate facilities to commit bribery and conspired to violate the Travel Act. Smith, who retired from the New York City Police Department last year, also faces two counts for using a gun while attempting to transport at least a kilogram of heroin. "As alleged,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS