Judge Weighs Effect Of Sanctions In Del. Venezuela Cases

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge weighing whether to grant seizure orders for Citgo's parent company to creditors owed hundreds of millions of dollars by Venezuela indicated Tuesday that he is considering whether U.S. sanctions on Caracas preclude him from issuing such an order. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark ordered U.S. military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls, OI European Group BV and Venezuela and its state-owned oil company, PDVSA, to provide further briefing on several questions he has on the sanctions. That includes a question as to whether, if he were to order the writ of attachment on shares in PDVSA subsidiary PDV Holding,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS