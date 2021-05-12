Investors Seek $6M Win In Suit Over Failed Hotel Project

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A group of investors has asked a New York federal court for a judgment of more than $6 million in its suit accusing hotel developers of stealing funds for a project in Colombia that never happened, saying the developers breached their obligation to repay the money that was loaned. Seagrape Investors LLC filed a motion for summary judgment on Tuesday against developer KIT Capital Ltd., its principal Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, and other related entities over the failed development of the Convento Obra Pia Hotel & Resort in Cartagena, Colombia. In a Wednesday memo supporting its summary judgment motion, Seagrape argued it is...

