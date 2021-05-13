Raytheon Balks At Hourly Rate In $8.5M ERISA Fee Ask

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Co. has urged a Massachusetts federal judge to shrink what it calls a bloated $8.5 million fee request by attorneys who secured a $59 million settlement in a benefits class action, saying Wednesday that amount would equate to a staggering $3,800 hourly rate. The company, now known as Raytheon Technologies Corp. after its merger with United Technologies Co., said the award "exceeds the bounds of reasonableness" and instead should be cut down to a more appropriate $1.5 million lodestar amount. Raytheon pointed to the simple math of dividing the $8.5 million attorney fee request by the roughly 2,200 hours billed by class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS