Insurer Says It Won't Cover Kobe Bryant Death Suits

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits brought by Kobe Bryant's family in connection with the helicopter crash that killed the five-time NBA champion aren't covered by Endurance Assurance Co.'s policy with the flight operator because the policy excludes helicopters, the insurer has said in a complaint filed in California federal court. OC Helicopters' policy included special clauses for aircraft it operated but did not own, Endurance alleges. The insurer says those provisions barred coverage for rotorwing aircraft like the Sikorsky S76-B helicopter carrying Bryant when it crashed last year in Calabasas, California, also killing his daughter Gianna and seven others, including pilot Ara Zobayan. Endurance is...

