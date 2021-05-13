Knicks Player Agents' Bribery Case Heads To Fed. Court

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- New York Knicks player Mitchell Robinson's agents on Tuesday removed to federal court a case alleging that they "lured" him away from his prior agent by gifting him a new 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck. David M. Lee, Robinson's former agent, originally filed the suit in New York County Supreme Court in March, accusing IAM Sports & Entertainment Inc., International Athlete Management Inc. and Raymond Brothers, the president of both companies, of tortious interference. Lee said that Brothers and his agencies interfered with his contract to represent Robinson by "bribing" him with the new $34,400 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and negligently violated the...

