Italy Fines Google €100M Over Blocked EV Charging App

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Italy's competition enforcer fined Google €100 million ($120.9 million) on Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance by blocking a company from launching an app to help drivers find and book slots at electric vehicle charging stations while on the move. The Italian Competition Authority said in a statement that its investigation found that Google has prevented Enel X Italia from offering a version of its JuicePass app for Google's Android operating system that can be accessed through a vehicle's built-in display, an important feature that allows users to safely access an app while driving. Enforcers said Google is preventing JuicePass from...

