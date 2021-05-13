Turner Sports Anchor Fired For Prioritizing Kids, Suit Says

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Former Turner Sports anchor Casey Stern on Wednesday accused the sports network and parent Warner Media of refusing to accommodate him as he cared for his children, who were suffering domestic abuse, and ultimately firing him for prioritizing his family, according to a discrimination suit filed in Georgia federal court. Stern started at Turner Sports in 2014 and worked his way up the ranks to become one of the company's top two studio hosts, appearing on TBS, TNT and NBA TV, according to his complaint. Over the past two years, Stern said he has been "put through his own personal hell,...

