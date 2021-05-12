Biden's Cybersecurity Order Likely To Reach Beyond Gov't

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has taken a major step toward curtailing a growing scourge of cyberattacks with a new executive order that not only imposes heightened cybersecurity requirements on the federal government and its contractors but also sets a strong example that's likely to rub off on private companies. In the wake of bruising cyberattacks on software provider SolarWinds Corp. and major fuel supplier Colonial Pipeline, which reportedly paid hackers nearly $5 million to recover data locked by ransomware, President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday requiring government agencies and the companies that contract with them to bolster their cybersecurity and share...

