Bayer Tells Ill. Court Farmers' Antitrust Suits Must Go To Mo.

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Groups of farmers accusing agricultural suppliers of working together to fix crop input prices can't escape a forum selection clause planting their claims in Missouri federal court, Bayer told an Illinois federal judge in oral arguments Thursday. With a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation hearing on the farmers' own consolidation bid scheduled in just two weeks, an attorney for Bayer CropScience Inc. and Bayer CropScience LP argued Thursday that all that matters is that individual plaintiffs signed a technology/stewardship agreement, or TSA, when buying seed, relegating "all claims and disputes arising out of and/or connected" to the agreement to the Eastern...

