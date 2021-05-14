Lockheed Martin Can't Escape Fla. Contamination Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge will allow Orlando-area residents to proceed with most of a proposed class action alleging that Lockheed Martin Corp. fumbled the handling of toxic chemicals at a facility near their homes, deciding the allegations are not just "flash over substance." U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton rejected Lockheed's attempt to characterize the lawsuit as a shotgun complaint full of "conclusory, vague and immaterial facts." The residents, who live and work near a Lockheed weapons manufacturing plant, allege that the American defense industry giant contaminated the air, soil and groundwater for decades by storing toxins in leaking tanks, transporting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS