Google Gets Calif. Antitrust Litigation Thrown Out, For Now

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action brought by advertisers and publishers challenging Google's digital advertising business, ruling that the plaintiffs need to be more specific and narrow in their allegations, which she gave them leave to amend. The consolidated complaint is part of a sprawling antitrust legal battle against technology giants over their stake in the online advertising marketplace. According to the plaintiffs, Google LLC's growth over the last 15 years has made it a major player at every level of the display advertising service industry and has allowed Google to exclude competition through anti-competitive policies...

