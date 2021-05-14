Big Tech Says Axing Visa Rule Will Harm Families, Business

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Tech giants including Google, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft urged a DC federal judge Friday to uphold an Obama-era policy that provides work permits for foreign spouses of H-1B highly skilled workers, arguing that the spouses perform crucial work for American businesses. A group of 41 companies and trade organizations filed an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's bid to end litigation from a group of U.S. tech employees who say they were wrongly replaced by foreign workers through the H-4 visa program. The brief argued that upending the policy, created by DHS in 2014 to allow...

