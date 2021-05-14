Apple CEO, Execs On Deck For 3rd Week Of Epic Games Trial

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. is expected to call its top brass and corporate CEO Tim Cook to testify before the close of evidence over the next week in Epic Games' high-stakes antitrust bench trial over Apple's App Store payment policies, with the first defense witness taking the stand after Epic wraps its case-in-chief on Monday. Apple CEO Tim Cook, pictured here in 2019, is among the company executives expected to testify in the third week of an antitrust trial brought by Epic Games. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The lineup of Apple executives comes in the third week of a closely watched trial that has already featured...

