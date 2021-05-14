Verizon Wants Out Of Call Center Workers' Bias, Pension Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Verizon urged a Manhattan federal judge Friday to throw out a swath of collective action and individual claims from two Black former customer service representatives, saying the plaintiffs waited five years to sue after they identified their race discrimination and pension interference claims. In a brief supporting a motion to dismiss, Verizon New York Inc. and the plaintiffs' former supervisor, Veronyka Peters, said the statutes of limitations had expired for all the plaintiffs' claims by the time they sued in December. Lisa Tilley and Kendall Moultrie accused the defendants of trying to fire Black female employees who were fully vested in their...

