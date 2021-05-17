Ga. Inn Owners Want Out Of Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The owners of an Atlanta-area inn have asked a Georgia federal court to toss two suits accusing them of allowing the property to be used for sex trafficking, arguing that the accusers' complaints are shotgun pleadings that don't adequately assert claims against the hotel. Owner-operators H.K. Group of Co., doing business as Stone Mountain Inn & Suites, and HKB Hotel Group LLC said in motions to dismiss filed Friday that the two anonymous accusers haven't offered facts that show the inn knowingly benefited from participating in a sex trafficking venture. Stone Mountain Inn, located in Tucker, Georgia, cited a 2018 Eleventh Circuit...

