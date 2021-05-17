Real Estate Rumors: Longfellow, Gomez, CVS

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Longfellow Real Estate Partners has reached a deal for a long-term ground lease of an office property in Emeryville, California, and plans to convert the asset to life sciences use, the San Francisco Business Times reported Monday. The deal is for a ground lease at 1650 65th St., which is owned by PSAI Real Estate Partners, and Longfellow plans to look for one or more life sciences tenants to take space at the property, according to the report. An entity managed by Florida investor Alejandra Jaramillo Gomez has purchased an industrial complex in Wellington, Florida, for $14.15 million, the South...

