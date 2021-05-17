Justices Won't Hear Uber's Bid To Undo Philly Drivers' Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 11:57 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Third Circuit ruling allowing Philadelphia-based UberBlack drivers to take the ride-hailing giant to trial over allegations it improperly classified drivers as independent contractors to deny them proper minimum and overtime wages. The justices denied Uber Technologies Inc.'s certiorari petition challenging the Third Circuit's precedential decision reviving a proposed Fair Labor Standards Act class action from drivers of Uber's higher-end service UberBlack, which offers rides in luxury sedans or SUVs, and cleared a path for a district court trial to prove whether the drivers are, in fact, employees. As is standard practice, the...

