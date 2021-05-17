Donziger Declines To Mount Defense As Contempt Trial Wraps

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Steven Donziger's request to read a brief statement instead of taking the witness stand was denied. A request for more information on the private attorney prosecuting him for criminal contempt was denied. A request for emails between that attorney and the federal judge who appointed her was denied. The defense rested its case. That's how the unusual bench trial of the longtime Chevron foe came to a close on Monday in a proceeding that lasted less than an hour and was bookended by protests featuring rock star Roger Waters, Harvard Law professor Charles Nesson and dozens of other supporters in #FreeDonziger...

