Gov't Authorities Should Assist Ransomware Targets

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- By all accounts, 2020 was the worst year ever for ransomware attacks, and 2021 is likely to be even worse. To try to stem this tide, the U.S. Department of Justice and other government agencies around the world have enhanced efforts to prevent and punish these attacks. Nonetheless, victims of ransomware increasingly find themselves in an intractable bind: Pay a ransom and subject themselves to regulatory risk, or struggle with crippled systems and stolen data. It has been widely reported that Colonial Pipeline recently paid a multimillion-dollar ransom in the wake of its crippling cyberattack. Indeed, most often companies victimized by...

