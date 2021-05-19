Trump Campaign Fights Ex-Staffer's Bid To Widen NDA Ruling

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign told a New York federal judge on Tuesday that a former staffer can't use class certification to broaden the scope of a recent ruling that invalidated her nondisclosure agreement. Donald J. Trump For President Inc. and its former Hispanic engagement director Jessica Denson filed opposing briefs disagreeing over whether Denson's March summary judgment win escaping her NDA can be extended to a class of all former campaign staffers who signed the same contract. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe held on March 30 that nondisclosure language in the employment agreement that campaign staffers had...

