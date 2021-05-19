Insurer Can't Pass The Buck In $100M Tornado Damage Battle

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday dropped an insurance company's claims that its broker and glass manufacturer Pilkington's Japanese parent company should foot the bill if the insurer has to shell out more than the $15 million it has already paid for tornado damage to Pilkington's Illinois facility. U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan tossed Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. of America's third-party claims against Pilkington North America Inc. parent Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. and insurance broker Aon UK Ltd. in the sprawling dispute, in which Pilkington is seeking to force MSI to pay up to $85 million more for the...

