Prevailing Wage Law Spans Contractors, Calif. High Court Told

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday that employees completing work that is necessary in the execution of a public work contract are entitled to a prevailing wage, and that employers can't get out of that obligation by using subcontractors. Counsel for John Busker, whose employer, Wabtec Corp., was subcontracted to install a communications system on Metrolink rail cars, and Leopoldo Pena Mendoza, who hauled equipment to and from publicly funded construction sites with his colleagues at Fonseca McElroy Grinding Co. Inc. and Granite Rock Co., argued that the California State Legislature intended for these workers to earn a prevailing wage...

