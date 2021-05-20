Construction Co. Wants Cut Of $10M Immigrant Housing Deal

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas construction company and its former contractor are seeking to collect from their former business partners, claiming that the men cut them out of a $10.7 million contract to house unauthorized immigrants at a facility they built. According to a complaint filed in a South Carolina federal court on Monday by The Maker Group LLC and Georgia resident William E. King, Daniel R. Stratton entered into independent contractor agreements in 2012 with both of them that guaranteed each party 10% of any profits accrued from a property development known as the Studios at Carrizo Springs. The breach of contract suit...

