Judge Initially OKs 53 Firms' Fee Plan In GM Ignition MDL

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday pushed forward a plan for a three-tier system for distributing $34 million in attorneys fees and expenses among the 53 law firms involved in multidistrict litigation against General Motors, but asked for clarifications on how firms are assigned to each tier after objections were raised. In an order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman of the Southern District of New York said the tier system works but stopped short of approving the full deal, pending resolution of a dispute arising from how fees are calculated between the leading counsel and three other firms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS