NY AG Allowed To Join Voter Suppression Robocall Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has been approved to join a federal lawsuit against conservative conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are accused of sending "threatening" robocalls aimed at misleading Black voters and suppressing their votes ahead of last year's presidential election. The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation claims Wohl and Burkman created a targeted campaign of threatening robocalls to Black voters, which included "racially charged stereotypes" and misinformation on how voter information would be used. In his Wednesday decision and order allowing James to intervene with broadened claims, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said she met...

