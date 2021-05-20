Byron Allen Hits McDonald's With $10B Ad Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. racially discriminates against Black-owned media companies by giving them mere crumbs from its massive advertising budget in comparison to its lucrative television ads with white-owned companies, according to media mogul Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit filed Thursday in California state court. The suit, filed by Allen Media Group's Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather Group LLC in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses McDonald's of racial discrimination in the advertising contract process and refusing to advertise on the Black comedian's networks in violation of federal and California civil rights law. African Americans represent about 40% of fast food consumers, according...

