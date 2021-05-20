Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Forecast: Customer Service Secrets Row Heads To Jury

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Customer service rivals [24]7 and LivePerson will face off next week before a California jury in a case that alleges LivePerson misappropriated trade secrets to secure outsourcing deals with Sears, Capital One and Optus — plus, a look at all the other major intellectual property matters that are on deck for the coming week.

In one of the first major IP cases to reach a jury in California this year, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar is scheduled Monday to oversee jury selection in the trade secret trial that is slated to begin the next day. It pits New York-based Liveperson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!