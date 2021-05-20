IP Forecast: Customer Service Secrets Row Heads To Jury

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Customer service rivals [24]7 and LivePerson will face off next week before a California jury in a case that alleges LivePerson misappropriated trade secrets to secure outsourcing deals with Sears, Capital One and Optus — plus, a look at all the other major intellectual property matters that are on deck for the coming week. In one of the first major IP cases to reach a jury in California this year, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar is scheduled Monday to oversee jury selection in the trade secret trial that is slated to begin the next day. It pits New York-based Liveperson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS