2nd Circ. Cuts Cord On Adelphia Execs' Conviction Challenge

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit held Friday that Adelphia Communications Corp. founder John Rigas and his son can't vacate their convictions for fraud, ruling that the alleged withholding of government notes about some pretrial interviews "does not reasonably undermine our confidence in the jury's verdict." John and Timothy Rigas were convicted in 2004 for the fraud scheme that drove Adelphia into bankruptcy and had appealed a district court's ruling that denied their motions to vacate. The father and son defendants claimed the withheld notes were exculpatory evidence and were required to be handed over to the defense pursuant to the U.S. Supreme Court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS